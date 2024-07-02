ETV Bharat / bharat

Angomcha Akoijam Lambasts Govt Over Manipur Violence in Lok Sabha, Questions PM Modi’s Silence

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 2, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam criticised the BJP in the Lok Sabha, demanding recognition of Manipur as part of India and care for its people to define nationalism. He emphasised that true nationalism would be acknowledged when PM Modi affirms Manipur's integral status and the BJP demonstrates genuine concern for the state.

Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam
Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam (Screen grab from ANI video on X)

New Delhi: Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam lashed out at BJP Over Manipur Violence in Lok Sabha on July 01. He said that he would keep quiet if the Prime Minister spoke up on this and said, that Manipur is part of India and they care for this state and only then he will accept what is Nationalism.

Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said “I would keep quiet the moment, the Prime Minister opens his mouth and the nationalist party says that Manipur is part of India and we care for the people of that state. Only then I will accept what is nationalism in our face.”

TAGGED:

MANIPUR MP ANGOMCHA AKOIJAMMANIPUR VIOLENCEPARLIAMENTMANIPUR MP OVER VIOLENCE IN LS

