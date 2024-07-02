Angomcha Akoijam Lambasts Govt Over Manipur Violence in Lok Sabha, Questions PM Modi’s Silence

New Delhi: Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam lashed out at BJP Over Manipur Violence in Lok Sabha on July 01. He said that he would keep quiet if the Prime Minister spoke up on this and said, that Manipur is part of India and they care for this state and only then he will accept what is Nationalism.

