Manipur On The Edge: Woman Killed In Crossfire Becomes 9th Victim Of Recent Flare-up

Security personnel disperse student protesters during their march to Raj Bhavan demanding the removal of DGP and Security Advisor over the situation in the state, in Imphal on Monday. ( ANI )

Imphal: Manipur continues to seethe with one more civilian losing her life in armed conflict in the northeastern state that was triggered in May last year with clashes between Meitei and Kukis, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless since then.

In the fresh incident, police on Tuesday said a 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Kangpokpi district. The incident happened in the remote Thangbuh village on Sunday night, officials said. With this casualty, at least nine persons have died and over 12 injured in the fresh wave of violence, which includes drone and missile attacks.

A few houses in the village were also torched, forcing the locals to flee to nearby forests, they added. The deceased woman was identified as Nemjakhol Lhungdim. Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination at the Churachandpur district hospital, police said.

A significant number of powerful bombs were discharged during the clash between the two sides, they said. Later that night, an exchange of fire was also reported between CRPF personnel stationed at a nearby school and militants, police said.

Students protest, call for action

Thousands of students protested in front of the Manipur secretariat and Raj Bhavan on Monday, demanding action against those behind the recent drone and missile attacks, and calling for the protection of the state’s "territorial and administrative integrity".

The school and college students chanted slogans such as "Long Live Manipur," "Resign all incompetent MLAs," and "Give Unified Command to State Government" and expressed their frustration with the authorities over their handling of the situation. Later, the students met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor L Acharya.

Student representatives who met Acharya later told reporters that they placed six demands, including the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Security Advisor to the state government for their alleged failure to control the violence. They also called for the Unified Command, currently chaired by former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, to be handed over to Singh.