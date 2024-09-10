Manipur On The Edge: Woman Killed In Crossfire Becomes 9th Victim Of Recent Flare-up

Imphal: Manipur continues to seethe with one more civilian losing her life in armed conflict in the northeastern state that was triggered in May last year with clashes between Meitei and Kukis, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless since then.
In the fresh incident, police on Tuesday said a 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Kangpokpi district. The incident happened in the remote Thangbuh village on Sunday night, officials said. With this casualty, at least nine persons have died and over 12 injured in the fresh wave of violence, which includes drone and missile attacks.
A few houses in the village were also torched, forcing the locals to flee to nearby forests, they added. The deceased woman was identified as Nemjakhol Lhungdim. Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination at the Churachandpur district hospital, police said.
A significant number of powerful bombs were discharged during the clash between the two sides, they said. Later that night, an exchange of fire was also reported between CRPF personnel stationed at a nearby school and militants, police said.
Students protest, call for action
Thousands of students protested in front of the Manipur secretariat and Raj Bhavan on Monday, demanding action against those behind the recent drone and missile attacks, and calling for the protection of the state’s "territorial and administrative integrity".
The school and college students chanted slogans such as "Long Live Manipur," "Resign all incompetent MLAs," and "Give Unified Command to State Government" and expressed their frustration with the authorities over their handling of the situation. Later, the students met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor L Acharya.
Student representatives who met Acharya later told reporters that they placed six demands, including the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Security Advisor to the state government for their alleged failure to control the violence. They also called for the Unified Command, currently chaired by former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, to be handed over to Singh.
On Sunday, the state government during a meeting with Acharya had also demanded that the "Home ministry-run Unified Command" be handed over to the state government. The Unified Command oversees security operations in the state and includes various security agencies.
Congress demands CM Biren Singh be dismissed
Amid the recent escalation of violence, the Congress on Monday demanded that Chief Minister N Biren Singh be immediately dismissed and the Union government take full responsibility of the sensitive security situation. The opposition party also said the Supreme Court-mandated Manipur Commission of Inquiry must expedite its probe.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "abject failure" in Manipur is "unforgivable". In a post on X, Kharge said, "PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable. Former Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey ji has echoed the voice of the people of Manipur. She said that people of the strife-torn state are upset and sad, for they wanted PM Modi to visit them."
In the past 16 months, Prime Minister Modi has not spent a single second in Manipur, even as violence continues unabated in the state and people suffer the consequences of "Modi-Shah's complicity", the Congress president said.
"BJP's Manipur CM who has set a record in shamelessly brazening out his rank incompetence has reportedly demanded the transfer of the 'Unified Command' to the state government," he said. Kharge said the unified command oversees security operations in Manipur and is currently handled by a team of Union Home Ministry officials, the state security adviser and the Indian Army.
"Just like the PM, it looks like the Union Home Minister has also given up on his Constitutional responsibility to ensure security in Manipur, and is busy politicking and addressing rallies in election-going states," Kharge said. He said drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks have begun, and this is now turning out to be a national security threat. In such a serious situation, the BJP seems to enact a resignation drama, he added.
Kharge said the Congress demands that there should be a massive crackdown on all kinds of insurgent groups with the help of the state forces, he said. "The Supreme Court mandated and monitored Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence must expedite its investigation. Modi government must not misuse CBI, NIA and other agencies investigating the violence," Kharge demanded.
Attempts to foster peace and normalcy must start immediately by taking all political parties, representatives and civil society members of every community on board, he said. "People of Manipur are asking, why doesn't Modi ji want to end violence in the state?" Kharge said.
