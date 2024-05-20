Manipur Jawan Dies during Poll Duty in Uttar Pradesh

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): A security personnel from Manipur died while on polling duty in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Hojamang and was working with India Reserve Battalion in Manipur. He was deployed at the booth of Mirchwara village for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Hojamang’s health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday night. The officials present there took him to the community health centre. As his condition became serious, he was referred to Jhansi Medical College where the doctors declared him dead, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq said that the jawan was a diabetic patient and his Blood Pressure (BP) was also reduced.

At the same time, the health of a polling worker at Ganeshpura Khandi Primary School in Talbehat also deteriorated on Sunday evening. The worker, identified as Lakhan Lal (51) was rushed to CHC Talbehat. Later, he was referred to the district hospital. SDM Nishant Tiwari reached the CHC and inquired about his well-being, officials said.

Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh covering 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, which will decide the fate of five Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on Monday morning. Voting will also take place for the assembly bypoll to Lucknow East assembly constituency.

The Election Commission of India said voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The seats going to polls in the fifth phase are Lucknow, Mohanlalganj (SC), Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaisarganj and Gonda.

