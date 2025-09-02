Manipur Hopes High With Prime Minister’s Visit

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur between September 12-14, people in the violence-hit State are optimistic that his visit would certainly bring peace in the strife-torn region.

“The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur has been a demand from all the civil society organisations in the State. It has been more than two years, and the situation in the state remains tense. At least, with Modi’s visit, we can expect a positive change in the scenarios of Manipur,” said Dr Seram Rojesh, social activist and convenor of the Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) to ETV Bharat.

Although there is no official confirmation about the visit of Modi, a senior political leader from Manipur told ETV Bharat that Modi is likely to visit the state for a day.

Modi is likely to attend events at Kangla in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur. He is also likely to visit internally displaced people (IDPs) residing in different relief camps of the State.

This will be the first visit of Modi to Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out in the State in May 2023. The violence has left more than 250 people dead and around 60,000 others displaced to date.

According to an official note of Manipur’s General Administration Department, “At the outset, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, welcomed all the members/officers present in the preparatory meeting for the proposed VVIP visit in September 2025."

It said that the visit needs to be organised in a grand manner. Request the Secretary, GAD (General Administration Department), to take forward the discussion.