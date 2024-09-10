ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Govt Suspends Internet in Five Valley Districts for Five Days

By PTI

A latest Home Department directive said that there is an imminent danger of loss of life and damage to public/private property as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours being spread in the wake of the intensified agitation of the students. The suspension of internet services will not be applicable to the hill districts, officials said.

Representational (File Photo/ANI)

Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday evening issued an amended order, stating that the suspension of internet services for five days in the wake of intensified agitation by students applies only to the state’s five valley districts.

Earlier, the state government had issued a notification for suspension of internet services in the entire state. The hill districts do not come under the purview of the order, officials said.

“Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching Districts of Manipur for 5(five) days with effect from 3:00 P.M. of 10-09-2024,” the latest Home Department order said.

“There is an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services,” it said.

Over 40 students were injured on Tuesday following clashes with security forces when they attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the state government, police said.

Thousands of students and women demonstrators tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road here, but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan, they said.

TAGGED:

MANIPUR NORTHEAST STUDENTS INTERNET MANIPUR SUSPENDS INTERNET

