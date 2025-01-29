Manipur Government Affects Major Administrative Reshuffle

Imphal: The BJP-led government in Manipur has affected a massive overhaul of the state administration. In the first major overhaul of administration since the ethnic violence hit the state, the government reshuffled at least 70 bureaucrats including police and civil administration.

While the reshuffle included 10 IPS and Manipur police service officers, the rest included 60 bureaucrats in the Central service and Manipur State Service cadres. The reshuffle took place after former Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed as Manipur Governor last month.

The northeastern state had been witnessing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities since May 2, 2023, leaving over 250 people dead and over 65,000 people homeless. Thousands of violence-affected people are still living in relief camps across the state.

The ethnic violence had divided the state on the communal lines and it was alleged that even the administration and police were divided on the ethnic lines. Separate notifications issued by the Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said that the transfer and posting of 60 officers (IAS/IRS/IPS/MCS) and 10 police officers have been affected until further orders in the public interest.

While Paudunthang Vaiphei, IAS (present post/director general/SAT) has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary and Director General/SAT), Arurak Bajpai, IFS (present post-PCCP/HoFF), as Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries/PCCF), the notification said adding Rakesh Balwal, IPS (present SP Thoubal district) was transferred and posted as the SP Imphal East.