Manipur: Funeral Of 10 Kuki-Zo Youths On Hold Till Receipt Of Autopsy Reports

Guwahati: The funeral of 10 Kuki-Zo youths, who were killed in an alleged gunfight with CRPF, will not be conducted till their post-mortem reports were handed over to the families, a leading organisation representing the community said on Sunday.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a key organisation of the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, has convened an emergency meeting to decide its future course of action regarding the funeral of the 10 people, killed in Jiribam district.

"Today, we will have a meeting on how to proceed with the funeral. We have not received the post-mortem examination documents yet. Without those, we cannot touch the bodies because if we tamper with the bodies, there could be some legality issues," ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said.

Accordingly, the bodies have been kept in the local hospital morgue for the time being after their arrival here on Saturday, he added.

The post-mortem examination of the 10 Kuki-Zo youths, who ITLF claimed were village volunteers as against the Manipur government's assertion that they were militants, was conducted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam.

"We are waiting for the documents. I don't know what is going on, may be the things are very fishy! If we do not receive the reports, then we will have to do the post-mortem examination here again. So, the burial will not take place soon unless all these formalities are done," Vualzong said.

He said the Kuki organisation is exploring possibilities to conduct the autopsy again at Churachandpur District Hospital and a final decision will be taken during the meeting of the ITLF senior leaders.

"If we receive the post-mortem examination reports in the meantime, experts in this field will carefully review the documents for any inconsistencies. The ITLF legal cell will take up all legal matters in this regard," Vualzong said.

The Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO) will collaborate with the Hmar Inpui to plan the burial programme for the youths, he added.

The bodies of the youths were airlifted to Churachandpur from Assam's Silchar town on Saturday afternoon. SMCH authorities are yet to release the postmortem report of the youths, sources said.