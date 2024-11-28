ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Educational Institutions To Reopen From Friday

Educational institutions in Manipur remained closed since November 16  following the imposition of a curfew after fresh violence and intensified agitation by different groups.

Representational Image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Guwahati: All the educational institutions in Manipur will resume classes from Friday. A notification issued by the Joint Secretary of Higher and Technical Education of the Manipur government said this on Wednesday.

Educational institutions in Manipur remained closed since November 16 following the imposition of a curfew after fresh violence and intensified agitation by different groups, particularly in Jiribam and other areas of the state.

The fresh order supersedes an earlier order by the government on November 24.

Manipur's Director of Education (Schools) L. Nandakumar Singh and Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department) in separate orders asked all the district and zonal level officers to take appropriate steps to resume the classes of all government, private, and government-aided educational institutions, including colleges and universities, from Friday.

Curfew had been imposed in six districts of the trouble-torn state after the escalation of violence in different districts of Manipur on November 16. The violence took place after the recovery of the bodies of six people including three minor children in Jiribam districts.

After the violence, the BJP-led government in Manipur has also banned internet services in nine districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl. Police said that in recent cases of violence and public unrest, 41 people were arrested.

