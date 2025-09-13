ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | PM Modi 'Not Interested' In Manipur, His Visit 'Just For Namesake': State Congress Chief

The Manipur Congress chief also claimed that the BJP leaders, people, and civil society organisations are "not happy" with the Prime Minister's visit. "It is very unfortunate that he (Modi) didn't visit Manipur for the last 28 months. He never expressed words in Parliament and outside Parliament. He is not serious about the Manipur issue," the Manipur Congress president said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Friday, Singh asserted that the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur was only "symbolic". "The people, who have suffered for months, expected a concrete roadmap for peace, rehabilitation, and justice. Sadly, the BJP has offered nothing but empty words, leaving the people of Manipur in despair," Singh said.

PM Modi will travel to Manipur today (Sept. 13) where where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The PM will also inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

New Delhi: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not being serious" on the issue of Manipur, asserting that his visit to the violence-hit northeastern state on Saturday was only for inaugurating development works.

"Prime Minister's visit to Manipur is just for namesake. He is coming for the inaugurations and laying the foundation of different development projects. So, his visit is purely related to them. It is not related to the present 'unrest' in the state. That's why the people of Manipur are not interested in the visit of the Prime Minister," Singh said.

The Congress state chief claimed that senior BJP leaders were leaving the party and joining the Congress. "On September 8, several BJP leaders joined the Congress," he said.

"The PM never gave a chance to all the MLAs of the political parties. The government invited only the BJP MLAs. We expected to have a thorough discussion because Manipur is burning. Manipur is in a very painful state. People are facing a lot of difficulties. Highways are not open so far. There is no free moment at all. Manipur is also a part of India. The BJP and Prime Minister are treating Manipur (people) as second-class citizens; it is very painful," he added.

Singh said, "As president of the Manipur Congress, our demand has been very simple right from the beginning (since the violence broke out ). We approached the state government and Centre to initiate dialogue and bring a solution through Constitutional enforcement."

"If there is no dialogue initiated from the part of the government, how can the present crisis end. So, without having the initiative for dialogue, there is no sitting together between the communities, the Kukis and the Meiteis. So far, there has been no initiative to make the two communities sit together," he said.

The Manipur Congress chief added, "For the last 28 months, we have been experiencing that the law and order is totally collapsed. We want to end the crisis. We want restoration of normalcy. We want peace."