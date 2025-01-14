Manipur CM Seeks Armed Forces Veteran's Help In Improving The State's Law And Order

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought the cooperation and support of the Armed Forces veterans in improving the state's law and order situation.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the veterans and their families at the observance of the 9th Armed Forces Veterans' Day-2025, held at the 1st Battalion, Manipur Rifles, Banquet Hall here.

"We welcome all positive suggestions and advice from the veterans towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state," the Manipur Chief Minister said this on Tuesday while addressing the veterans and their families.

Stating that the state has produced two Army officers in the rank of Lieutenant Generals in the Indian Army, Singh said that he had met the Commanding Officer of a nuclear submarine, who happened to be from the state. Also, around 350 from the state are currently serving as officers in the combined defense forces, he said while recalling state's contribution towards the armed forces.

He further praised two other natives of the state, Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, who sacrificed his life trying to protect civilians in Afghanistan and Major Bob Khathing for the valour and courage shown by these officers while performing their duties.

N Biren Singh further spoke at length on the need for people to understand the land's history properly and said that a 22-minute-long film "Chahi Taret Khuntakpa" was recently released. This film, he said, will soon be telecast on History Channel. He further stressed on the historical significance of the Chahi Taret Khunthakpa and said that it was the signing of the Treaty of Yandaboo that once again recognised the sovereignty of Manipur. The re-naming of Mount Harriet as Mount Manipur by the Centre has shown the central leaders' care and in-depth knowledge of the state's history, Singh continued.

Highlighting the importance of Armed Forces Veterans' Day, Singh said that the government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakhs for soldiers who have laid down their lives on duty.

Further stressing that the government has already sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the construction of a memorial park for soldiers of the Indian armed forces from the state who have laid down their lives for the nation, the Chief Minister said a site measuring half an acre has been identified at Lamphelpat. "Once the site is constructed any day related to veterans and soldiers of the Armed Forces can be organised here," he added.

Singh stated that the state has been observing the Armed Forces Veterans' Day since 2017 and continue to honour the armed forces personnel for their courage and dedication towards the nation. The present and the future generations must continue to honour their sacrifices rendered for the protection of the nation, he added.