Manipur: CM Biren Singh Resigns Two Years After Enthnic Strife Broke Out

Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday. ( ANI )

Guwahati: A day ahead of a scheduled session of the Manipur legislative assembly, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tendered his resignation to the state Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday.

Singh's resignation came on Sunday, nearly two years after the bloody violence between the Meiteis and Kukis broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, which has so far left over 250 people from both communities dead and over 65,000 people displaced.

It may be mentioned here that a cabinet meeting held last month decided to convene a session of the Manipur legislative assembly from February 10, 2025.

In the resignation letter submitted to the Governor, Biren Singh said, "I am extremely grateful to the central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental works and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri. My sincere request to the central government through your good office is to continue with the same.

In his letter, Biren Singh also listed five "most important' tasks for the central government which include maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years, cracking down on border infiltration and formulating a policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants, to continue the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism, to continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied, time-bound and faster border which is underway."