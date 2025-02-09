Manipur: CM Biren Singh Resigns Two Years After Enthnic Strife Broke Out

Guwahati: A day ahead of a scheduled session of the Manipur legislative assembly, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tendered his resignation to the state Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday.
Singh's resignation came on Sunday, nearly two years after the bloody violence between the Meiteis and Kukis broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, which has so far left over 250 people from both communities dead and over 65,000 people displaced.
It may be mentioned here that a cabinet meeting held last month decided to convene a session of the Manipur legislative assembly from February 10, 2025.
In the resignation letter submitted to the Governor, Biren Singh said, "I am extremely grateful to the central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental works and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri. My sincere request to the central government through your good office is to continue with the same.
In his letter, Biren Singh also listed five "most important' tasks for the central government which include maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years, cracking down on border infiltration and formulating a policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants, to continue the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism, to continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied, time-bound and faster border which is underway."
The Manipur Chief Minister was in Delhi for the last three days and met top BJP leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda etc. Singh also took a holy dip in the Mahakumbh Mela at Prayagraj.
On Sunday, accompanied by State BJP President A Sharda and 14 MLAs belonging to the BJP and NPF, Biren Singh handed over his resignation to the governor.
Biren Singh handed in his resignation hours after he returned from Delhi. His resignation comes ahead of the upcoming assembly session beginning February 10.
A few days ago, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings with Biren Singh and six sitting MLAs in New Delhi to prevent any threat to their party government in the violence-battered northeastern state. Amit Shah began these deliberations following information about the opposition’s alleged move to table a no-confidence motion against the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the troubled State.
There has been a rising discontent among the BJP MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly against the leadership of Biren Singh. Against this backdrop, several contenders for the CM post including Th. Biswajit was among those with whom Amit Shah held the deliberations recently.
