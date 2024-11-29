ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Chief Minister Asks Army To Find Man Who Went Missing From Their Campus

Guwahati: With the tension gripping Manipur after a Meitei man went missing on November 25, the BJP-led state government in Manipur on Friday asked the Army to trace the missing person at the earliest.

One Laishram Kamalbabu, 56 years, from the Loitang Khunou area went missing from the campus of GOC, 57 Mountain Division of the Indian Army on November 25, and since then there has been no trace of him. His mobile phone has also remained switched off forcing the family to register an FIR.

On Friday Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed a press conference and said that the state government, in coordination with the Army and other central forces, is taking every possible step to rescue Laishram Kamalbabu.

The Chief Minister said that the Government had earlier also asked the officials of GOC, 57 Mountain Division to take a major role in searching and rescuing the missing person.

"The signature of the Kamalbabu could be found at the entry register of the Army campus, showing that he had gone missing from inside the campus," said N Biren Singh while adding that the Army has been asked to take the responsibility of rescuing the missing person and make the public know whereabouts of the person.

The Chief Minister informed that he had met the members of the Joint Action Committee formed against the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu, along with the Social Welfare Minister and MLA of Sekmai, Heikham Dingo Singh.