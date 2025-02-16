ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Saha Meets With Union Minister Jitendra Singh; Says Tripura To Get Advanced Weather Radar

During the meeting with the Union Minister, Tripura CM Manik Saha highlighted the recently inaugurated Agartala-Akhaura Railway link, strengthening connectivity between India’s Northeast and Bangladesh.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (IANS/ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 16, 2025, 10:56 PM IST

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha held discussions with Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, focusing on key development issues, including advanced weather forecasting, administrative matters, and boosting the bamboo industry in Tripura on Sunday.

During the meeting, CM Saha highlighted the recently inaugurated Agartala-Akhaura Railway link, strengthening connectivity between India’s Northeast and Bangladesh.

Saha sought technological support for improved forecasting and disaster preparedness following the heavy rainfall in the state. To this, Jitendra Singh assured the Ministry of Earth Sciences will set up a state-of-the-art weather radar in the state within a year.

This radar, complemented by an existing space research centre in the region, will enhance real-time weather predictions for rainfall and cyclones, helping mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

About the state’s bamboo sector, Singh said specialised institutes in Assam's Jorhat and Manipur, dedicated to biotechnology and bamboo research, will work closely with the Tripura government to harness bamboo’s economic potential.

Saha, who holds the state health minister portfolio, apprised the Union Minister about the establishment of Tripura’s first government dental college. The meeting highlighted the Centre’s commitment to supporting Tripura’s development through technological advancements, administrative coordination, and improved regional connectivity.

TAGGED:

