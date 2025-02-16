ETV Bharat / bharat

CM Saha Meets With Union Minister Jitendra Singh; Says Tripura To Get Advanced Weather Radar

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha held discussions with Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, focusing on key development issues, including advanced weather forecasting, administrative matters, and boosting the bamboo industry in Tripura on Sunday.

During the meeting, CM Saha highlighted the recently inaugurated Agartala-Akhaura Railway link, strengthening connectivity between India’s Northeast and Bangladesh.

Saha sought technological support for improved forecasting and disaster preparedness following the heavy rainfall in the state. To this, Jitendra Singh assured the Ministry of Earth Sciences will set up a state-of-the-art weather radar in the state within a year.