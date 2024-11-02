ETV Bharat / bharat

Mangaluru: Two Arrested for Cheating Amazon Delivery Staff of Rs 11.45 Lakh

The two arrested ordered Amazon for two expensive Sony cameras and 10 other items with fake address and cheated the delivery staff.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 33 minutes ago

Mangaluru: Two accused have been arrested in the case of cheating 11.45 Lakh rupees from Amazon. Rajasthan-based Raj Kumar Meena (23) and Subhash Gurjar (27) were arrested. A case has been registered at the Urwa police station regarding the ordering of goods worth Rs 11.45 Lakh through false identification.

The accused, Raj Kumar Meena and Subhash Gurjar ordered two expensive Sony cameras and 10 other items in the name of 'Amit' from an address near KSRTC bus stand using fake details. The accused provided a fake address and contact number and scheduled the delivery in the name of 'Amit'.

Rajkumar Meena collected the items and provided OTP during delivery. However, Subhash Gurjar confused the delivery staff at this time. The accused had replaced the original stickers of the Sony camera boxes with stickers of other items in the order, Police said.

Then Rajkumar Meena had provided wrong OTP. This resulted in delay in delivery confirmation. He told the delivery staff that he would collect the cameras the next day and sent them back. The accused later canceled the order of Sony cameras. This raised suspicion among the delivery staff. When the boxes were checked, they got to know about the fraud.

Both the accused hail from Rajasthan and are suspected of running similar scams in different states across the country. Under the guidance of senior officers, the Urwa station police have registered a case and started investigation. Accused sold the things and got 11.45 Lakh rupee cash. Now Police arrested the accused and seized cash of Rs 11.45 lakh.

Raj Kumar Meena was initially arrested by the Salem Police and later taken into custody by the Urwa Police. Subhash was arrested in Mangalore, City Police Commissioner Anupam Aggarwal said.

