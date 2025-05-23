Mangaluru: Man Kills Marriage Broker As Wife Left Home Out of Marital Discord

Mangaluru: Mustafa (30), angry over his wife deserting the house, killed his marriage broker. Suleman (50) who had arranged the marriage was stabbed to death in Valachil on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on Thursday night, police said.

Deceased Suleman's two sons, Riyab and Siyab, were also injured in the assault. The police have arrested the accused, Mustafa (30). According to preliminary investigation reports, the deceased Suleman was working as a marriage broker. He had arranged the marriage of the accused, Mustafa, with a woman about eight months ago.

However, the woman returned to her mother's house two months ago due to a dispute in their marital life. This led to a rift between the accused, Mustafa and Suleman, police sources said.

On Thursday night, Mustafa called Suleman and used abusive words. In response, Suleman along with his two sons, Riyab and Siyab, went to Mustafa's house in Valachil to discuss the matter.

While Riyab and Siyab were waiting on the road, Suleman went inside Mustafa’s house. However, the discussion did not resolve the issue and while Suleman was returning, Mustafa came running out of his house shouting and stabbed Suleman on the right side of the neck. Suleman collapsed on the spot. Later, Mustafa inflicted stab injuries on Riyab and Siyab.

The injured were taken to the hospital with the help of locals. However, Suleman died before reaching the hospital. Riyab and Siyab have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station under sections 103(1), 109(1), 118(1), 351(2), 351(3), and 352 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 2023. The accused, Mustafa, has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal informed.