Mangaluru Bank Robbery: 15Kg Gold Jewellery Seized In TN, Cops Hunt For Other Suspects

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Two days after arresting three accused in the sensational Mangaluru bank robbery case, Police stumbled upon 15kg gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 12 crore in Tirunelveli during raid in the house of the one of the arrested individuals.

On January 17 at around 11:30 am, a gang of six masked robbers armed with pistols and knives broke into Kotekar Agricultural Cooperative Bank on the KC Road area under Ullal police limits near Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The gang allegedly threatened the staff and forced them to open the vault containing gold jewellery and other valuables and decamped with cash and gold worth crores of rupees. Reportedly, around four to five employees were present in the bank at the time of the incident.

Receiving information, Ullal police reached the spot for an investigation. On the basis of a complaint, a case was registered and more than six police teams were formed to carry out search operation in states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Three Robbers Arrested

During the course of the investigation, first suspect Kannan Mani, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Nellai district, was nabbed by the police in Mumbai. Based on his statements, two more suspects Murugandi (36) and Joshua were arrested two days ago by the Mangaluru Special Police from Padmaneri village near Kalakkadu in Nellai district. They were produced at the Ambasamudram Criminal Magistrate's Court, before being taken to Mangaluru.