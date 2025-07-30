ETV Bharat / bharat

Mangalagiri Maharishi: Class 3 Pass-Out Barber Writes Spiritual Epic Spanning World Religions

Guntur: Tadikonda Shivaji of Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district studied only till class 3 and earns a living by running a small barber shop. What made him a topic of discussion is authoring a spiritual text titled 'Vishwaveda Maha Granth', which reflects three decades of his research into the origins of religions, theory of karma and essence of creation.

Much like Valmiki, who once a hunter became the sage penning 'Ramayana', Shivaji’s journey is equally remarkable. With no formal education beyond primary school, he has managed to articulate profound spiritual ideas and explore the evolution of humanity and religion through self-study and interaction with people from all walks of life.

Barber's Spiritual Quest

Originally from Krishna district, Shivaji shifted to Mangalagiri at the age of 11. There, he learnt hair-cutting skills from his uncle and set up his own saloon. Over the years, he became acutely aware of social inequalities and spiritual contradictions.

"A question that haunted me since childhood is why are there so many Gods. I began my quest for answers, asking customers about their beliefs and reading whatever spiritual texts and articles I could access," he said.

These conversations and self-directed learning sessions became the foundation of 'Vishwaveda Maha Granth', a book that involves 30 years of research and another 20 years of compilation.

Overcoming Challenges to Share Message of Unity

Shivaji couldn’t write well so he dictated his thoughts to his children and relatives, who penned those down. Many advised him not to take the risk of writing about multiple religions, fearing controversy. But Shivaji stayed firm. The result is a work that attempts to weave together the origins of Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and other belief systems into a unified narrative like a garland strung with flowers from every faith.

He boldly announced that if anyone could prove any factual error in the book, he would reward him Rs 1 lakh. True to his word, he deposited the amount in a fixed deposit with the State Bank of India, Mangalagiri, and even printed the challenge on the book cover.