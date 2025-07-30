Mangalagiri Maharishi: Class 3 Pass-Out Barber Writes Spiritual Epic Spanning World Religions

Guntur: Tadikonda Shivaji of Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district studied only till class 3 and earns a living by running a small barber shop. What made him a topic of discussion is authoring a spiritual text titled 'Vishwaveda Maha Granth', which reflects three decades of his research into the origins of religions, theory of karma and essence of creation.
Much like Valmiki, who once a hunter became the sage penning 'Ramayana', Shivaji’s journey is equally remarkable. With no formal education beyond primary school, he has managed to articulate profound spiritual ideas and explore the evolution of humanity and religion through self-study and interaction with people from all walks of life.
Barber's Spiritual Quest
Originally from Krishna district, Shivaji shifted to Mangalagiri at the age of 11. There, he learnt hair-cutting skills from his uncle and set up his own saloon. Over the years, he became acutely aware of social inequalities and spiritual contradictions.
"A question that haunted me since childhood is why are there so many Gods. I began my quest for answers, asking customers about their beliefs and reading whatever spiritual texts and articles I could access," he said.
These conversations and self-directed learning sessions became the foundation of 'Vishwaveda Maha Granth', a book that involves 30 years of research and another 20 years of compilation.
Overcoming Challenges to Share Message of Unity
Shivaji couldn’t write well so he dictated his thoughts to his children and relatives, who penned those down. Many advised him not to take the risk of writing about multiple religions, fearing controversy. But Shivaji stayed firm. The result is a work that attempts to weave together the origins of Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and other belief systems into a unified narrative like a garland strung with flowers from every faith.
He boldly announced that if anyone could prove any factual error in the book, he would reward him Rs 1 lakh. True to his word, he deposited the amount in a fixed deposit with the State Bank of India, Mangalagiri, and even printed the challenge on the book cover.
Practicing What He Preaches
Shivaji’s spiritual journey is matched by his real-life actions. He has no qualms about marrying off his three sons, two to women from different castes, without taking dowry. His wife, Kalyani and daughters-in-law were initially surprised by his progressive thinking but now proudly support his ideals.
His children are a testimony to his values and commitment to education. His eldest son, Savish Verma, studied Ayurvedic medicine and later became an IRS officer. His second son, Vijesh Verma, is a nephrologist and the youngest, Sirish Verma, is a homeopathic doctor.
Inspiring a Generation with Power of Thought
Through 'Vishwaveda Maha Granth', Shivaji seeks to address fundamental human questions about creation, purpose and religious conflict with a vision of unity and compassion. His son, Sirish Verma, said that the book was born from years of observing human nature and trying to understand the root causes of division and violence in society.
His wife Kalyani proudly stands by him as a life partner who witnessed his decades-long dedication. Locals like Arjun Rao and Ismail from Chennai, who interacted with him, express surprise and admiration over his vast knowledge and wisdom.
A Common Man's Saga
In an age dominated by degrees and designations, Shivaji proves that spiritual insight and intellectual inquiry can bloom in the most unexpected places, even in a humble barber shop.
This is not just the story of a book. It’s the story of a life lived with purpose, compassion and curiosity. In the Puranas, we read of Boya poets who emerged from humble origins and in the Kali Yuga, the last of the four Yugas, Shivaji stands as a modern-day Maharishi from Mangalagiri, a beacon of thought, action and unwavering integrity.
