Kangana Ranaut Fires Salvo At Congress: 'Nehru Insulted Ambedkar, Modi Worships Him'

Mandi: Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Monday lashed out at the Congress Party at a programme organised on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar here, accusing it of fooling people.

“This party has done nothing but fool and ignore the people. These days, this party is engaged in vote bank politics, holding a copy of the Constitution written by Bhimrao Ambedkar in hand,” she said.

The Mandi MP also accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of insulting Ambedkar and removing him from the cabinet. “Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had insulted the Constitution maker and was forced to resign,” she alleged.

“Nehru was jealous of Ambedkar's intelligence. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only given the Bharat Ratna to the Constitution maker Ambedkar but has also given him a place like a god by declaring his ‘Panch Tirths’ as worshipable,” Kangana said.

‘Anarchy spread in Himachal under Congress government’

Kangana also attacked the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal government, saying that anarchy has spread in the state under the Congress rule. “Due to the plight of this government, the public is completely distressed today. Disabled people and widows are not even getting social security pensions,” she claimed.

The MP alleged that the Sukhu government had usurped the land of those, as many poor people are reaching her with complaints. “The leaders sitting in the state government do not even like to pick up their phone. This party has become infamous in the whole country today,” she said.

Kangana also targeted Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh. She said that in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had hatched a conspiracy to defame her. “When the election results came in favour of the BJP, their leader couldn’t show his face. “Congress had to pay the price for defaming the daughter of Mandi, and the women power here has given them a befitting reply,” she said.