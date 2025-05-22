‘Mandatory Pre-Counselling Fee Disclosure By All private/ Deemed Universities’, SC On Seat Blocking In NEET-PG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has mandated pre-counselling fee disclosure by all private and deemed universities for NEET-PG, saying seat blocking is not merely an isolated wrongdoing – it reflects deeper systemic flaws, lack of transparency and weak policy enforcement.
A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan deplored the malpractice of widespread seat blocking in postgraduate medical admissions.
"Seat blocking is not merely an isolated wrongdoing – it reflects deeper systemic flaws rooted in fragmented governance, lack of transparency, and weak policy enforcement”, said the bench.
The bench said it is to be noted that the NEET-PG counselling process was conceived as a transparent, merit-based national mechanism for allocating postgraduate medical seats. “However, over time, it has come under increasing scrutiny for facilitating widespread seat blocking”, it said.
The bench, in its April 29 order, said although regulatory bodies have introduced disincentives and technical controls, the core challenges of synchronisation, real-time visibility, and uniform enforcement remain largely unaddressed.
Criticising the malpractice of seat blocking, the apex court said it distorted the actual availability of seats and fostered inequity among aspirants.
The bench emphasised on the need for structural reform and observed that achieving a truly fair and efficient system will require more than policy tweaks.
The bench said it demands structural coordination, technological modernisation, and robust regulatory accountability at both state and central levels.
The bench directed implementation of a nationally synchronised counselling calendar to align All India Quota and state rounds and prevent seat blocking across systems.
"Mandate pre-counselling fee disclosure by all private/deemed universities, detailing tuition, hostel, caution deposit, and miscellaneous charges. Establish a centralised fee regulation framework under the National Medical Commission," it said.
The bench has permitted to upgrade windows after round 2 of counselling to allow admitted candidates to shift to better seats without reopening counselling to new entrants. Publish raw scores, answer keys and normalisation formulae for transparency in multi-shift NEET-PG exams, the court stated.
“Enforce strict penalties for seat blocking including forfeiture of security deposit, disqualification from future NEET-PG exams (for repeat offenders), blacklisting of complicit colleges. Implement Aadhaar-based seat tracking to prevent multiple seat holdings and misrepresentation”, said the apex court.
The apex court said: “Hold state authorities and institutional DMEs accountable under contempt or disciplinary action for rule or schedule violations. Adopt a Uniform Counselling Conduct Code across all States for standard rules on eligibility, mop-up rounds, seat withdrawal, and grievance timelines. Set up a third-party oversight mechanism under NMC for annual audits of counselling data, compliance, and admission fairness”.
The bench delivered the judgment on a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government and the director general of Medical Education and Training, Lucknow, challenging the 2018 order passed by the Allahabad High Court.
The high court had directed the director general to give compensation to two aggrieved students who had appeared in the NEET-PG exams and take action against blocking of seats.