‘Mandatory Pre-Counselling Fee Disclosure By All Private/ Deemed Universities’, SC On Seat Blocking In NEET-PG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has mandated pre-counselling fee disclosure by all private and deemed universities for NEET-PG, saying seat blocking is not merely an isolated wrongdoing – it reflects deeper systemic flaws, lack of transparency and weak policy enforcement.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan deplored the malpractice of widespread seat blocking in postgraduate medical admissions.

"Seat blocking is not merely an isolated wrongdoing – it reflects deeper systemic flaws rooted in fragmented governance, lack of transparency, and weak policy enforcement”, said the bench.

The bench said it is to be noted that the NEET-PG counselling process was conceived as a transparent, merit-based national mechanism for allocating postgraduate medical seats. “However, over time, it has come under increasing scrutiny for facilitating widespread seat blocking”, it said.

The bench, in its April 29 order, said although regulatory bodies have introduced disincentives and technical controls, the core challenges of synchronisation, real-time visibility, and uniform enforcement remain largely unaddressed.

Criticising the malpractice of seat blocking, the apex court said it distorted the actual availability of seats and fostered inequity among aspirants.

The bench emphasised on the need for structural reform and observed that achieving a truly fair and efficient system will require more than policy tweaks.

The bench said it demands structural coordination, technological modernisation, and robust regulatory accountability at both state and central levels.