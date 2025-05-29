'Man Turns Into A Beast After Consuming Liquor': SC Denies Relief To Cardiologist Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Daughter

New Delhi: Observing that a man turns into a beast after consuming liquor, the Supreme Court on Thursday slammed a cardiologist who sought suspension of sentence for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old daughter, as the victim withstood the cross-examination.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the plea and made it clear to the petitioner that the court was not inclined to grant any relief and pointed out that a trial court had already convicted the doctor. "See, the kind of things he has done to the child. You do not deserve any relief. The child has made statements against your client. He is a perverse guy, not entitled to any suspension. They were drunk," the bench observed orally.

The doctor's counsel contended that the testimony of the daughter was tutored. To this, the bench said, "You can't do this to your own daughter. Why will she testify against her father? She is a small girl who has withstood cross-examination."

"Man becomes a beast after a drink. We should not say this, but we are the most liberal bench. If we are not giving bail, there are reasons," it added.

The doctor's counsel argued that over 12 lakh cases were pending in the Allahabad High Court, and the appeal against the convict would not be heard any time soon. The bench declined to accept this contention and made it clear that it cannot be grounds for suspension of sentence. The doctor had committed the sexual assault under the influence of alcohol, it noted.

Sensing that the bench is unwilling to grant any relief, the counsel withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The survivor's mother, in the FIR, had accused her husband of sexually assaulting their daughter. The mother said she resides in Varanasi while her estranged husband stays at Haldwani, where he runs a nursing home. In March 2018, the doctor took his daughter to Haldwani and on March 30 asked his wife to take her back. Later, the girl told her mother that her father was a bad man who indulged in bad touch.