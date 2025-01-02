Man Tries To Re-enter Stepwell In Sambhal, Cops Chase Him Away

Sambhal: A man tried to forcibly enter the stepwell being dug at Sambahal on Thursday. He carried a trident, a conch and a flag with him when the workers prevented. A ruckus ensued and the police had to intervene to chase him away from the spot.

The miscreant, identified as Mukesh Gupta, arrived at the spot when the digging work was in full swing at Rani Ki Baori in Laxmanganj of Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal.

On receiving the information about the brawl, some police personnel on duty tried to stop Gupta from going inside the stepwell and sent him away from the spot.

Kaushal Kishore Vande Mataram, a resident, said the accused came with a trident, a conch and a flag and was trying to place the trident inside the baori. Since the area is dominated by the Muslim community, an attempt was being made to disrupt communal harmony.

Earlier Gupta blew a conch inside the same stepwell and at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. Police have beefed up security to stop the recurrence of such incidents in future.

It is worth noting here that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on December 31, 2024, accused the BJP of deliberately instigating the last month's violence in Sambhal and called it a 'conspiratorial' party, the party said in a statement.

Addressing party workers at the party's state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "The BJP government and its chief minister have no vision. The BJP is destroying the democratic system. It misuses power. It uses the administration for its political gains." He said, "The Sambhal incident was deliberately caused by the BJP government. The administration in Sambhal killed innocent people. The administration and officials are working under pressure."

Violence had erupted during a survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed and several injured in the violence. A case has been registered against Sambhal's SP MP Zia Ur Rahman for inciting people to violence. A case of electricity theft has also been registered against the Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal.