Man Tries To Hurl An Object At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings

New Delhi: A dramatic scene unfolded on Monday in the Supreme Court when an advocate attempted to hurl an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai during court proceedings.

The incident occurred during the mention of cases before a bench led by the CJI. The lawyer approached the dais before security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted him out of the courtroom.

According to people familiar with the development, the lawyer has been identified as Rakesh Kishore. A source said the lawyer, while he was being taken away by security personnel, was heard shouting: “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

The source added that the courtroom witnessed a commotion for a while. However, the CJI, who appeared to be calm and unfazed by the brief commotion in the courtroom, urged the lawyers in the courtroom to carry on with the day’s proceedings. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” said the CJI.

On September 18, the CJI had said that he respects "all religions" against the backdrop of online criticism in connection with his comments in a matter over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol.