Man Tries To Hurl An Object At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
The CJI, who appeared to be calm and unfazed by the brief commotion, urged lawyers in the courtroom to carry on with the day’s proceedings.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: A dramatic scene unfolded on Monday in the Supreme Court when an advocate attempted to hurl an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai during court proceedings.
The incident occurred during the mention of cases before a bench led by the CJI. The lawyer approached the dais before security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted him out of the courtroom.
According to people familiar with the development, the lawyer has been identified as Rakesh Kishore. A source said the lawyer, while he was being taken away by security personnel, was heard shouting: “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”
The source added that the courtroom witnessed a commotion for a while. However, the CJI, who appeared to be calm and unfazed by the brief commotion in the courtroom, urged the lawyers in the courtroom to carry on with the day’s proceedings. “Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” said the CJI.
On September 18, the CJI had said that he respects "all religions" against the backdrop of online criticism in connection with his comments in a matter over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol.
A bench led by CJI and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran, in September, had dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh. The plea was filed by one Rakesh Dalal.
Dalal had sought directions to restore a seven-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple, part of the Khajuraho group of monuments in Madhya Pradesh. The petitioner had argued that the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and that authorities had failed to restore it despite repeated representations.
On September 18, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he has known the CJI for the last 10 years. Mehta said, “This is serious also, we used to know Newton's law that every action has an equal reaction… now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction.” Mehta said the CJI has visited all religious places.
“We suffer every day. It's an unruly horse, no way to tame it,” said senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also present in the courtroom.
On September 16, the petitioner’s counsel contended before a bench led by CJI that the idol’s head was dilapidated and requested the court to intervene and pass a direction to allow its reconstruction. The bench made it clear to the petitioner’s counsel that it is not keen to entertain his plea, as the issue squarely fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
