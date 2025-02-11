ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Tries To Attack Woman Judge In Patiala Court

Gurpal Singh came to the Patiala court on Monday wearing a large Kirpan which was retained by the security personnel before allowing him, DSP said.

The Patiala District Court.
The Patiala District Court. (ETV Bharat)
Published : Feb 11, 2025, 4:43 PM IST

Patiala: The Patiala Court complex on Monday was witness to a bizarre incident as a man tried to attack a female judge. The female judge was hearing a case when the accused Gurpal Singh, who came under the command of Nihang Singh, suddenly entered the courtroom and tried to attack her.

The alert staff of the courtroom caught Singh and informed the Lahori Gate police station which took him into custody.

"A person, named Gurpal Singh, came to the Patiala court on Monday wearing a large 'Sri Sahib' (kirpan). The security personnel retained the kirpan before allowing him to enter the court premises. He went inside the courtroom and climbed on the judge's table to attack the woman judge. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It seems he is mentally disturbed. A security staff of the court complex has been suspended for negligence," Satnam Singh, DSP of City 1, said.

Singh further said as soon as the information about the incident was received, the SSP and SP of Patiala reached the spot and reviewed the security arrangements. "Today (Tuesday), DSP City is also examining the security of the court so that such an incident does not recur in the future," he added.

