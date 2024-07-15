Man Tossed In Air As Speeding Car Hits Him While Crossing Road On Hyderabad Outskirts

Medchal: A tragic incident took place on the Warangal National Highway near Annojiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad, claiming the life of a man identified as Giri, a resident of Rajeev Grihakalpa Colony. Giri met with a fatal accident when he was hit by a car from Uppal while crossing the highway.

A man succumbed to injuries after being hit by a speeding car on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (ETV Bharat)

Reports indicate that Giri, who was reportedly on a phone call at the time, suffered serious injuries from the collision. He was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries around 4 am while undergoing treatment

The Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station launched an investigation into the incident, aided by the CCTV footage procured from the spot. The footage captures the visuals of the accident, serving as a crucial evidence in determining the sequence of events leading to the tragedy

The incident has sparked a solemn reminder from authorities and community members alike about the importance of road safety. They emphasise the hazards of distractions, such as using phones while crossing roads, urging everyone to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such devastating accidents.

