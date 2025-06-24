ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Man Tied To Vehicle By Cops, Driven Half-Naked Through Crowded Markets To Police Station For 'Theft'

The higher authorities have warned all the station house officers of different police stations across Jammu not to take the law into their own hands.

The man being taken to Bakshi Nagar Police Station.
The man being taken to Bakshi Nagar Police Station. (Video Screengrab)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST

Updated : June 24, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday tied a man to a police vehicle and drove him half-naked through different markets before taking him to a police station for an alleged theft, which has elicited strong reactions from higher police authorities and netizens. He was also garlanded with shoes before being taken into custody.

As per eyewitnesses, during an unsuccessful robbery attempt, people got hold of him inside the Government Medical College (GMC) and handed him over to the police. "He was slapped, garlanded with shoes, and tied to the vehicle by the officials of Bakshi Nagar Police Station. While being taken to the police station, he was paraded through different markets and was humiliated by the police officials accompanying him throughout the route," an eyewitness said.

The higher authorities have warned all the station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations across the Jammu district not to take the law into their own hands. "We have initiated the inquiry, and the erring police officer will be punished as per the law. It was an inhuman act the way the alleged thief was treated, and the law doesn't permit us to do that. We have given clear directions to all the police officers on the ground not to take the law into their own hands," Shiv Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JKS) Range, told ETV Bharat.

Many netizens have expressed both shock and awe at the incident, demanding action against the erring police officer from the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who controls the police department.

It is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in J&K, and similar incidents have also evoked the wrath of the people. In April 2017, a local named Farooq Ahmed was tied to an army vehicle by a Major to be used as a human shield while moving through a populated area of the Budgam district. The man was allegedly involved in stone-pelting, and the Army had used him to dissuade other youth from hurling stones at security forces. Tying a civilian as a human shield is considered a war crime according to the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

Also Read:

  1. Israel Flag Graffiti In Srinagar Amid Iran-Israel War? Jammu Kashmir Police Says 3 Teenage Girls Involved
  2. Eye In The Sky, Boots On The Ground: Amarnath Yatra 2025 Gets High-Tech Security Overhaul

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday tied a man to a police vehicle and drove him half-naked through different markets before taking him to a police station for an alleged theft, which has elicited strong reactions from higher police authorities and netizens. He was also garlanded with shoes before being taken into custody.

As per eyewitnesses, during an unsuccessful robbery attempt, people got hold of him inside the Government Medical College (GMC) and handed him over to the police. "He was slapped, garlanded with shoes, and tied to the vehicle by the officials of Bakshi Nagar Police Station. While being taken to the police station, he was paraded through different markets and was humiliated by the police officials accompanying him throughout the route," an eyewitness said.

The higher authorities have warned all the station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations across the Jammu district not to take the law into their own hands. "We have initiated the inquiry, and the erring police officer will be punished as per the law. It was an inhuman act the way the alleged thief was treated, and the law doesn't permit us to do that. We have given clear directions to all the police officers on the ground not to take the law into their own hands," Shiv Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JKS) Range, told ETV Bharat.

Many netizens have expressed both shock and awe at the incident, demanding action against the erring police officer from the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who controls the police department.

It is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in J&K, and similar incidents have also evoked the wrath of the people. In April 2017, a local named Farooq Ahmed was tied to an army vehicle by a Major to be used as a human shield while moving through a populated area of the Budgam district. The man was allegedly involved in stone-pelting, and the Army had used him to dissuade other youth from hurling stones at security forces. Tying a civilian as a human shield is considered a war crime according to the Geneva Conventions of 1949.

Also Read:

  1. Israel Flag Graffiti In Srinagar Amid Iran-Israel War? Jammu Kashmir Police Says 3 Teenage Girls Involved
  2. Eye In The Sky, Boots On The Ground: Amarnath Yatra 2025 Gets High-Tech Security Overhaul
Last Updated : June 24, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LEUTENANT GOVERNORBAKSHI NAGAR POLICE STATIONHUMAN SHIELDJKS DGPJAMMU POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Street Carts To Celebrity Weddings, Kadhi Kachori Rules The Stomach In Rajasthan's Heart Ajmer

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.