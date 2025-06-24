Jammu Man Tied To Vehicle By Cops, Driven Half-Naked Through Crowded Markets To Police Station For 'Theft'

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday tied a man to a police vehicle and drove him half-naked through different markets before taking him to a police station for an alleged theft, which has elicited strong reactions from higher police authorities and netizens. He was also garlanded with shoes before being taken into custody.

As per eyewitnesses, during an unsuccessful robbery attempt, people got hold of him inside the Government Medical College (GMC) and handed him over to the police. "He was slapped, garlanded with shoes, and tied to the vehicle by the officials of Bakshi Nagar Police Station. While being taken to the police station, he was paraded through different markets and was humiliated by the police officials accompanying him throughout the route," an eyewitness said.

The higher authorities have warned all the station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations across the Jammu district not to take the law into their own hands. "We have initiated the inquiry, and the erring police officer will be punished as per the law. It was an inhuman act the way the alleged thief was treated, and the law doesn't permit us to do that. We have given clear directions to all the police officers on the ground not to take the law into their own hands," Shiv Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JKS) Range, told ETV Bharat.

Many netizens have expressed both shock and awe at the incident, demanding action against the erring police officer from the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who controls the police department.

It is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in J&K, and similar incidents have also evoked the wrath of the people. In April 2017, a local named Farooq Ahmed was tied to an army vehicle by a Major to be used as a human shield while moving through a populated area of the Budgam district. The man was allegedly involved in stone-pelting, and the Army had used him to dissuade other youth from hurling stones at security forces. Tying a civilian as a human shield is considered a war crime according to the Geneva Conventions of 1949.