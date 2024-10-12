Man Threatens Woman With Acid Attack Over Choice Of Clothes, Loses Job

Bengaluru: A business development professional who threatened a man with throwing acid on his wife's face over her choice of clothes has been fired from the company, sources said on Friday. The police, too, have launched an investigation against Nikith Shetty.

"..., kindly tell your wife to follow a good dress, especially in Karnataka or else I may splash acid on her face," Shetty allegedly said in a personal message on October 9 to Ansar, who immediately alerted the police and shared its screenshot.

"This is serious. @DgpKarnataka @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar. This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening," Ansar said in an online post.

"I don't think women are safe in this organisation (the private firm where Shetty worked)," he said.

Shetty's company sacked him after a netizen brought the matter to its attention. The firm where the accused worked announced in an Instagram post that they had fired him and that a case had been filed against him.

“We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual's choice of clothing. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services,” said Etios Digital Services in the Insta post.

“As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith's employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions,” added the post from the firm.

"The man who threatened my wife @KhyatiShree_ with an acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," Ansar wrote.