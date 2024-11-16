ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Suffers 'Heart Attack' On Delhi-Mumbai Flight; Doctor Onboard Saves His Life

A man suffering a suspected heart attack on an IndiGo flight was saved by Dr Prashant Bharadwaj, who stabilised him until landing in Mumbai.

A man suffering a suspected heart attack on an IndiGo flight was saved by Dr Prashant Bharadwaj, who stabilised him until landing in Mumbai.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

Mumbai: A man who suffered a suspected heart attack onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight on Friday was saved due to the timely intervention of a doctor, sources said. The incident took place when IndiGo flight 6E 6814 was in the air and about 45 minutes short of landing in Mumbai.

An IndiGo airline spokesperson said the passenger experienced breathlessness, and that the flight had a normal landing. Dr Prashant Bharadwaj, a doctor with Tata Motors, was travelling to Mumbai for some work when he heard a scream asking for help.

"A family member of the person who fell unconscious was calling for help. The crew asked for a doctor onboard and I immediately took my first aid box and rushed to the said passenger with some medications," Bharadwaj told PTI.

The crew also brought along necessary first aid and the patient, who developed unconsciousness and low blood pressure apart from profuse sweating, was stabilised, he said.

"I sat with the affected passenger for the rest of the flight. He was asked to take further medical care upon landing," the doctor said. The airline spokesperson said the affected passenger was attended by the doctors at the airport.

Mumbai: A man who suffered a suspected heart attack onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight on Friday was saved due to the timely intervention of a doctor, sources said. The incident took place when IndiGo flight 6E 6814 was in the air and about 45 minutes short of landing in Mumbai.

An IndiGo airline spokesperson said the passenger experienced breathlessness, and that the flight had a normal landing. Dr Prashant Bharadwaj, a doctor with Tata Motors, was travelling to Mumbai for some work when he heard a scream asking for help.

"A family member of the person who fell unconscious was calling for help. The crew asked for a doctor onboard and I immediately took my first aid box and rushed to the said passenger with some medications," Bharadwaj told PTI.

The crew also brought along necessary first aid and the patient, who developed unconsciousness and low blood pressure apart from profuse sweating, was stabilised, he said.

"I sat with the affected passenger for the rest of the flight. He was asked to take further medical care upon landing," the doctor said. The airline spokesperson said the affected passenger was attended by the doctors at the airport.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEART ATTACKMAN SUFFERS HEART ATTACK ON FLIGHTHEART ATTACK ON FLIGHT DOCTOR SAVES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.