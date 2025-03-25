ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Shoots Mother-in-law Dead Over Money In Punjab's Tarn Taran

The wife of the accused said Nishan Sinh used to bear her and her son for Rs five lakh he demanded from the in-law's house.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Tarn Taran: A man shot his mother-in-law dead on Monday night in the Bakipur village of Tarn Taran in Punjab and fled the spot after committing the crime. A case has been registered by the Tarn Taran Sadar Police Station against the accused, Nishan Singh of Wajidpur, based on a complaint by the family.

The body of Jagir Kaur was retrieved by the police and sent for an autopsy at the civil hospital. "My husband used to harass me and keep demanding money. A few days ago, he was demanding Rs five lakh from my parent and beat me up. He said he would let me enter my in-law's house only if I brought the money. He even threatened to kill my paternal family if I failed to procure the said amount. I am staying with my mother for several days as my father has died and my brother is living abroad," Kanwaljit Kaur, the daughter of the deceased said.

"Last night, my husband suddenly turned up at my paternal home and started beating me for the money. In a bid to save me, my mother tried to stop him. But suddenly he shot at her and fled the spot. When I rushed my mother to the hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival. I want my husband to be brought to justice. I have a son who is also not spared but my husband. My husband has been harassing me for a long time and has also taken money from my paternal family many a time," she added.

"We received information about the incident. A team of police personnel was sent to the spot to assess the situation. A case has been registered against the accused based on the statements of the victim's family. We are conducting raids to find the accused who will be arrested soon," DSP Atul Soni said.

