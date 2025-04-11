ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Shot Dead While Driving Fortuner Car In Delhi's Paschim Vihar

According to the information received, the miscreants fired about 8 to 10 rounds targeting the person, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

Updated : April 11, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST

New Delhi: A man, who was riding a Fortuner was shot dead, by unidentified miscreants in Paschim Vihar area of ​​​​Outer Delhi on Friday morning. The person was driving the car when he was fired upon as he suffered sustained injuries and died.

According to the information received, the miscreants fired about 8 to 10 rounds targeting him. After being shot at, the injured person was immediately admitted to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The identity of the deceased has not been made public yet.

The police, who reached the spot, have cordoned off the area from all sides and the forensic team has also been called. Top officials rushed to the spot and all aspects of the investigation are being investigated in view of the seriousness of the case, sources said.

The police is examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby, so that the attackers can be identified. The incident pressed panic button among locals. This firing in the early morning has created an atmosphere of fear among the people. At present, the police have registered a case of murder. Search is on in the surrounding areas.

