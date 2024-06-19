Deadly Gunfire Erupts at West Delhi's Burger King Outlet; 1 Killed, Probe On

New Delhi: In a shocking incident on Tuesday night, chaos erupted at the popular Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden as a violent altercation turned deadly. According to official sources, three unidentified assailants opened fire inside the food joint, resulting in the death of one individual. The attackers fired over 10 rounds of bullets at the victim and fled the scene, police said.

The incident took place at around 9.45 pm and drew immediate response from the local law enforcement. Upon receiving the news, top police officials and investigative teams rushed to the site. Preliminary investigation suggests that the perpetrators were already present inside the food joint, lying in wait for their target.

According to eyewitnesses, the violence indicated that the assailants and the victim were known to each other and embroiled in a longstanding dispute.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said, "The Rajouri Garden Police station received reports of gunfire at the Burger King outlet, following which specialised police units including Anti Narcotics, AATS were deployed and an investigation in the incident has been initiated."

He further said, "We have launched an intensive search operation to apprehend the suspects, bolstered by the ongoing scrutiny of CCTV footage from the food joint."

Meanwhile, authorities have refrained from divulging details about any potential injuries sustained by bystanders during the shooting. However, locals allege that several individuals may have been caught in the crossfire. Authorities have also assured the public of a thorough inquiry, pledging to unravel the events through meticulous examination of forensic evidence and eyewitness testimonies.