Man Shot Dead At GTB Hospital In Delhi, Accused Is Absconding

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a patient admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), one of the biggest hospitals of the Delhi Government located in Dilshad Garden of Shahdara district, was shot dead. Soon after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

DCP Surendra Chaudhary said that on Sunday evening around 4 pm, they received the information about the firing at GTB Hospital. Soon after, the team of GTB Enclave police station reached the spot. When the investigation was started, it was found that 32-year-old Riyazuddin, a resident of Shri Ram Colony of Khajuri Khas, was admitted to the hospital on June 23 due to a stomach infection.

On Sunday around 4 pm, an 18-year-old boy came inside the ward and shot Riyazuddin dead. The DCP said that a case of murder has been registered and a probe has been launched into the firing incident. The absconding youth is being searched after the murder. The murder of the patient inside the hospital is raising questions about law and order, as well as questions are being raised on the safety of patients in the hospital. However, the reason behind the attack is not known.

The people of the area are shocked as well as terrified by the incident. They said that patients come to hospitals for treatment to save their lives, if an incident happens with them here, too, then where will the people be safe? They said that security guards are deployed in hospitals by spending huge amounts of money in the name of security. Where were they at the time of such an incident?

