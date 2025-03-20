ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Shoots Groom’s Father Over Wedding Invitation Dispute In UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The police registered a case after a shocking incident in Thana Tronica City, where a man allegedly shot the groom’s father over a wedding invitation dispute.

ACP Loni, Siddharth Gautam, stated, “On March 20, 2025, Dial-112 received information about a shooting incident at Asra-2 Society in Mandola outpost area. Upon reaching the scene, police found that the victim’s son was set to marry on March 22. During the Haldi ceremony, the accused arrived uninvited and, following an argument, fired at the victim with an illegal weapon, injuring his left hand. The victim was taken to the hospital, where his condition is stable. A case has been registered, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused.”

According to reports, the accused was intoxicated when he entered the ceremony uninvited. A heated argument broke out, during which he allegedly used offensive language and scuffled with the groom’s father before opening fire. The accused also reportedly misbehaved with women at the function.