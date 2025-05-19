ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Posing As Air Force Personnel Arrested In Pune

A man has been arrested for impersonating as an Air Force personnel and misleading people through social media.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST

Pune: A man disguised as an Air Force personnel has been arrested in a joint operation by the Southern Command Military Intelligence Pune and the Pune Police, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Kumar. The Pune Police has registered a case against Kumar at the Kharadi Police Station under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the Pune Police, the officials received confidential information about the suspicious activities of the accused and later he was arrested following an investigation.

Official sources said that the accused was misleading the citizens by dressing up as an Air Force personnel on social media and used to provide false information about himself. On receiving this information, a team of the Kharadi Police Station and the Southern Command Military Intelligence immediately started a probe and arrested the accused in the Kharadi area on Sunday night (May 18).

Following the arrest, materials including two Air Force T-shirts, one Air Force combat pants, one pair of Air Force combat shoes, two Air Force badges, and one track suit were seized from the accused, police said. The accused is currently being interrogated and the motive behind his actions and possible security implications are being investigated, they said.

