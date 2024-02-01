Loading...

Man Poisons Son to Death for Watching Obscene Films on Mobile in Maharahstra's Solapur

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a man poisoned his 14-year-old son for watching pornographic films on his mobile. Later, he dumped the body in a canal near the house. This incident took place in Solapur district of Maharashtra. According to the police, the accused Vijay Battu is working as a tailor and supporting his family.

In a macabre incident, a man killed his son by lacing his food with poison in Maharashtra's Solapur. According to the police, the accused identified as Vijay Battu was enraged when he came to know that his son was watching pornographic films in school.

Solapur (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, a man poisoned his 14-year-old son for watching pornographic films on his mobile. Later, he dumped the body in a canal near the house. This incident took place in Solapur district of Maharashtra. According to the police, the accused Vijay Battu is working as a tailor and supporting his family.

His son Vishal is studying in a nearby school. He used to take his phone to school every day and watch pornographic films there. The teachers also complained to the father many times. Frustrated with this, he laced the food with poison and offered it to his son and after consuming it he breathed his last. Even his wife does not know about the incident. On January 13, both the couple lodged a complaint with the police stating that their son was missing. During the investigation, the body was found in a canal near the house.

The police became suspicious as the evidence they got and the details given by the deceased's father did not match. Realising that he would be caught anyway, Vijay first told his wife about the incident on January 28. After that, he went to the police station and confessed to committing the crime. As a result, the police registered a case of murder against him and produced him before the court. In turn, he was remanded in judicial custody for two days.

