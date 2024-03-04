Man Plays Badminton With a Broom, Video Goes Viral

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

A video of a man playing badminton with a broom is making rounds on social media and attracting netizens. This video shared by a young man named Jatin Sharma with the name 'Badminton Lovers' on Instagram has gone viral.

A funny video was posted on Instagram by one Jatin Sharma. In the video, he can be seen sweeping the court with a broom for a while and playing with it. Surprisingly, he played well and won the game. On watching the game, netizens responded with bouquets and brickbats.

Hyderabad: A video of a man playing badminton with a broom is making rounds on social media and attracting netizens. This video was shared by a young man named Jatin Sharma with the name 'Badminton Lovers' on Instagram and has gone viral. In it, a young woman and a young man are seen playing badminton on a court when Jatin enters the court in the middle and uses his broom instead of a racket to hit the shuttlecock. In the end, he scores more points than his opponent. It was posted on Instagram with the caption 'Never judge a book by its cover'.

The video evoked mixed reactions from netizens on Instagram. So far, it has been viewed by more than three million people. A netizen responded to this and said, "Oh no, I wasted money on rackets because I didn't know how to play like this". Another netizen responded and wrote Badminton vs Broomington. Others responded that badminton should be played with a shuttle. They criticised that the game should not be disrespected by doing this. Jatin Sharma, who posted this video, is a professional badminton player.

