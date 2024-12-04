ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Opens Fire At Sukhbir Badal Who is On Penance Outside Golden Temple, Nabbed

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal sits on a wheelchair with a plaque around his neck and performs sewadar (guard duty) following the religious punishment pronounced for him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal survived an assassination bid at the entrance of Golden Temple in Amritsar after a man opened fire at him on Wednesday. The SAD leader survived unscathed as the gunshot missed him. The attacker was soon overpowered by people present on the spot.

Sukhbir Singh Badal was performing sewadar duty when he was shot by a man identified as Narain Singh outside Golden temple. (ANI)

All hell broke loose when Badal was sitting at the entrance of Golden Temple performing penance at 9:30 am. Attired in the dress of ‘sewadar’, Badal was holding a spear in his hand and a plaque in his neck, mentioning confession of his 'mistakes' when he was targeted. Suddenly, a gunshot sound broke the silence as people ran here and there.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of media persons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Television footage showed the shooter slowly walking towards Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulling out a gun from his pocket. A man standing near Badal quickly intervened and grabbed the attacker's hands. In the melee, a bullet hit the wall behind Badal, who escaped unhurt.

Later, the police arrested Narayan Singh Choda, the accused. ADCP Harpal Singh said the person is related to Dal Khalsa and the police already had previous information that he could carry out such an attack. According to Singh, police were keeping an eye on him and constantly watching over it.