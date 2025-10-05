ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Nabbed For Helping Pahalgam Terrorists Met Them 4 Times, Gave Phone Charger

Srinagar: Mohammad Yousuf Katari, an Over Ground Worker (OGW) arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, had met the terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack four times and handed them an Android phone charger, a key evidence which ultimately led to his arrest, officials here said on Sunday.

Katari, 26, was arrested in the last week of September for allegedly providing crucial logistical support to Sulieman alias Asif, Jibran, and Hamza Afghani, the three terrorists who gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in the resort town of Pahalgam.

Katari is alleged to have told the police during the interrogation that he had met the three on four occasions in the Zabarwan hills outside Srinagar city, officials said. His arrest came on the back of weeks of investigation.

The breakthrough came following an in-depth forensic analysis of material recovered from the site of Operation Mahadev, a counter-terror operation launched in July, which resulted in the killing of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre, in the foothills of the Zabarwan Range on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Police zeroed in on Katari after examining a partially destroyed Android mobile phone charger, one of the several items recovered during the operation. The Srinagar police at length tracked down the original owner of the charger, who confirmed selling the phone to a dealer, a piece of information that, by and by, led police to Katari.