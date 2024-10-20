Man Kills Grandmother, Smears Shivling With Her Blood In Shocking Incident In Bhilai

Durg: A horrifying incident occurred in the Nandini police station area of Bhilai, where a man killed his 70-year-old grandmother and later desecrated a temple. On Saturday night, 35-year-old Gulshan Goswami tied his grandmother, Rukhmani Goswami, to a chair and fatally attacked her with a sharp weapon. The incident took place in Nankatti village around 7 pm.

Following the brutal murder, Gulshan collected his grandmother’s blood and smeared it on the Shivling at a nearby temple, writing "Shiv is here." He then attempted to die by suicide by injuring himself with the same weapon. Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, informed the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted Gulshan to a hospital.

Manish Sharma, the Nandini Police Station in-charge, stated that the motive behind the gruesome act remains unclear and will only be determined after interrogating the accused. The villagers were left in shock as news of the incident spread like wildfire.

