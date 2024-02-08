Man Kills Girlfriend in Full Public View in Telangana's Nirmal

Nirmal (Telangana): A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Telangana’s Nirmal on Thursday, the police said. The incident took place at Shivaji Nagar in Khanapur town of the Nirmal district, they said. The deceased has been identified as Alekhya, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Khanapur, the police said.

“The accused Jukanti Srikanth (27) attacked Alekhya with a knife in full public view, while she was returning home after her tailoring classes on Thursday afternoon. Her sister-in-law, who was accompanying the victim, tried to stop the attack, but suffered injuries, along with her two-year-old child, while Alekhya died on the spot. Passersby, who witnessed the incident, rushed the injured woman and the kid to a hospital for treatment,” DSP Ganga Reddy said.

“The treatment of the two injured is underway. After carrying out the crime, Srikanth escaped from the spot. A Special Task Force has been formed to nab the accused,” Ganga Reddy added.

“The accused Jukanti Srikanth (27) and Alekhya were in a relationship for nine years. Alekhya's parents did not approve of their love and decided to marry their daughter off to someone else. Enraged by this, the accused went to Alekhya’s house and fought with her. The dispute was, however, resolved in the presence of elders. However, he carried out the crime today,” Reddy said.

“Minister of Women and Child Welfare of Telangana Seethakka responded to this incident and ordered the police personnel to nab the accused as soon as possible, he added.

Read More