Man Kills Father For Insurance Money in Karnataka's Kalaburgi, Arrested With Three Accomplices

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Madabula police in Kalaburagi district arrested four persons for the murder of man for claiming insurance benefits.

The accused include Satish, the son of the victim, Kalingaraya. The other accused were identified as Arun, Yuvraj and Rakesh. As per police, Kalingaraya was a resident of Adarsh ​​Colony in Kalaburagi city. Among his three sons, Satish ran a hotel in the colony. Satish had taken multiple loans to build a house and for his sisters' marriage.

Satish had befriended Arun, who used to come to his hotel everyday. As Satish told Arun about his loans, the latter suggested him to take out two insurance policies in his father's name. Accordingly, Satish took out two insurance policies of Rs 22 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in Kalingaraya's name. Arun then suggested Satish to kill Kalingaraya for claiming the insurance benefit and cracked a deal to help him commit the crime.

Satish agreed and on July 8 last year, took Kalingaraya on a bike to Bennur village by stating he had some issue with a loan. He got off the bike near Bennur by pretending to urinate. At that time, a tractor ran over Kalingaraya, who was standing near the bike. Kalingaraya bled profusely and died on the spot. Arun then hit Satish on his head to make the entire incident look like a road mishap. Satish then went to Madabula police station and said his bike was hit by a tractor which resulted in his father's death.

Madabula police began an investigation. In the meantime, Satish gave Rs 3 lakh from his mother's PhonePe account to Arun, who had planned the murder, out of the Rs 5 lakh that he had received from an insurance claim. However, when the police questioned him, Satish gave contradictory statements. Meanwhile, police came to know about the deposit of Rs 3 lakh in Arun's account and later questioned him. The truth came out when Satish confessed to the murder before the police.

District Superintendent of Police Addur Srinivasulu said, "We have arrested Yuvraj and Rakesh, who ran over Kalingarai with a tractor. His son Satish had insured Kalingaraya with Sriram Finance from which he received Rs 5 lakh. Of the amount, Rs 3 lakh was paid to Arun. Satish, however, still owed Arun Rs 2 lakhs of which he had cleared Rs 50,000. He had given a total of Rs 3.50 lakh to Arun. Satish had taken out another health insurance in Kalingaraya's name. The insurance company had said it would pay the insurance money after the investigation report was submitted." The police said Rs 27,000 in cash and a tractor were seized from the four accused.

Kalingaraya had worked hard to raise his children. Satish, who was running a hotel in Adarsh ​​Nagar, had taken a huge loan. Unable to repay it, he had even sold the house, said Kalingaraya's brother Dattu. SP Addur Srinivasulu gave a letter of appreciation to Shahbad DySP Shankar Gowda, Madabul police station PSI and staff for their efforts in cracking the case.

