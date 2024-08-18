Man Kills Elder Daughter In A Fit Of Rage For Fighting With Younger Sister Over Toy in Chhattisgarh

Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): For daughters, their father is an ideal, like a superhero. A father puts everything at stake for the safety of his daughters and to make their lives better. But in Janjgir Champa, a crazy father bashed up his elder daughter to death.

The father also assaulted the younger daughter so much that she is battling for life in the hospital. The only fault of the daughters was that they were fighting among themselves for their toys. The father was so upset by this fight between the daughters that he lost control and he beat them up in a fit of rage.

On the day of the incident, the elder and younger daughters were playing with toys. While playing, both of them started fighting to play with the same toy. The man identified as Salman was irritated with the fight between the two sisters. In a few minutes, the father was so possessed by the ghost of brutality that he started beating both of them mercilessly.

The people of the locality took both daughters to a hospital. After examination, the doctors declared one dead while the other was undergoing treatment. The police arrested the accused after preparing the Panchnama," said Yadumani Sidar, SDOP, Champa.

According to the initial investigation by the police, the wife of the man deserted him. In the police investigation, people said that the accused used to fight with his wife every day. Hence, she reportedly left him. After his wife left, the accused father kept both daughters with him. The wife used to come and meet her daughters.

