Man Kills Delhi Cop, Shoots 2 Others, Later Dies by Suicide

A 44-year-old man killed an assistant sub-inspector and then killed himself in northeast Delhi. The incident occurred at the Meet Nagar Flyover, where multiple bullet rounds were fired.

New Delhi: A 44-year-old man allegedly shot dead an assistant sub-inspector and then killed himself on Tuesday in the Nand Nagri area of northeast Delhi, police said.

According to police, they received a PCR call around 11.40 am reporting multiple bullet rounds being fired at the Meet Nagar Flyover that killed ASI Dinesh Sharma and injured another person.

ASI Sharma was posted in the Special Branch of the Delhi Police and was travelling on his motorcycle when the incident occurred. Another victim, Amit Kumar (30) was also travelling on his scooter when he was shot by the accused, Mukesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Mukesh was a resident of Nand Nagri area of northeast Delhi, police said. According to an eye-witness, Mukesh first shot dead Sharma and then shot Kumar who was injured on his leg. He then boarded an auto-rickshaw and asked him to take him away from the spot.

"However, the driver refused and the accused fired at him, but he escaped unhurt. When the crowd started gathering on the spot, he shot himself dead," the eye-witness said.

"We have recovered a 7.65 mm pistol on the rear seat of the auto. Multiple live rounds and empty shells were also found at three different locations on the flyover," he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, police said.

"We have registered a case of murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act against the accused at Jyoti Nagar police station and started further investigation into the matter," the DCP said.

