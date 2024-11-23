Man Hires Helicopter For Daughter's 'Bidai' in UP's Rustampur Village

New Delhi/Greater Noida: You must have seen many farewells, but one farewell after a grand wedding will always be remembered. Yes, a crowd of villagers had gathered. In all, 27 policemen were deployed for security. Then a helicopter landed on the field raising dust and there was a lot of noise. The noise was of joy and excitement.

The bride and groom, along with the villagers and family members, moved towards the helicopter. The farewell in a helicopter became memorable for everyone. The baraat had come from Bulandshahr to Rustampur village in the Rabupura area of ​​Greater Noida, where the groom took the bride in a helicopter.

In fact, in Rustampur village of Rabupura police station area, a man accorded a warm send-off to his daughter in a helicopter. The distance from the bride's maternal home to her in-laws was only 14 km. For this, the groom's father spent about RS 8 lakh. Along with this, nine inspectors and 18 constables, led by an ACP of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate, took charge of security.

The groom took the bride in helicopter: A huge crowd gathered at Rustampur village when a groom arrived in a helicopter to take the bride. According to details, Subhash Singh's daughter Anjali Rajput's wedding was performed on Thursday at Rustampur village. Groom Aman, a pharmacist, is originally from Mahmadpur village, but is currently living with his family in Kakod, Bulandshahr.

Thousands of people gathered to see the bride's farewell: Anjali's wedding took place on Thursday at Rustampur village, but her farewell took place on Friday afternoon in a helicopter. Thousands of people gathered from the surrounding villages to see it.

Farewell in chopper under the supervision of 27 police personnel: Thousands of people gathered to see Anjali Rajput's farewell at Rustampur village. In view of the crowd, nine inspectors and 18 constables were deployed under the supervision of an ACP for security arrangements. For which the groom's father asked for force from the Police Commissioner Gautam Budh Nagar, after which permission was granted by the DCP Greater Noida. The police reached the spot at 7 am on Friday for security arrangements, but the bride's departure by helicopter took place around 3 pm.