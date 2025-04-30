ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Held In Valsad For Sending Hoax Bomb Message To Implicate Friend

Vapi Town Police said to trap Dhananjay Kushwaha, Harsh Tiwari sent the message about planting a bomb in the company premises from the former's number.

The accused Harsh Tiwari after his arrest.
The accused Harsh Tiwari after his arrest.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST

Valsad: A person has been arrested for sending a hoax WhatsApp message threatening to blow up a company based in Balitha in the Valsad district of Gujarat on Wednesday. The message was sent to the control room of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which informed the Valsad District Police about the matter.

On reaching Alok Industries in the Balitha industrial area of Vapi, the police evacuated the employees as a precaution and scanned the entire premises thoroughly, but found no suspicious items. Further investigation revealed that the person, Harsh Tiwari, sent the hoax threat to trap his friend. A case under the IT Act has been registered against the accused.

Police said Dhananjay Kushwaha, an employee of the company, said he shared his WhatsApp PIN with Tiwari a while ago. To trap Kushwaha, Tiwari sent the message about planting a bomb in the company premises from the former's number to implicate him.

"Both of them work in the same company and also share the accommodation. Tiwari has been demanding Rs 200 from Kushwaha for a while, which the latter hasn't given. To teach Kushwaha a lesson, Tiwari activated a WhatsApp business account with the mobile number of the former and sent the message," Vapi Town Police Station in charge K J Rathore said.

