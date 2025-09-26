ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Held In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer For Spying For Pakistan

Jaipur: Rajasthan CID Intelligence on Thursday arrested a person said to be spying for ISI from Jaisalmer, officials said. Khan was allegedly sending confidential information related to the Indian Army to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI in exchange for money.

According to Inspector General of Police, CID (Security), Dr Vishnukant, the state's intelligence wing had been closely monitoring suspicious activities in border districts. Hanif Khan, son of Mir Khan (47) and a resident of Basanpir Juni, Sadar police station, was living in Bahal, PTM, Mohangarh, Jaisalmer. This marks the fourth espionage arrest from Jaisalmer in 2025.

Investigations revealed that he was in regular contact with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms. Being a local resident of Bahla village, close to the India-Pakistan international border, Khan had easy access to sensitive military areas such as Mohangarh and Ghadsana.