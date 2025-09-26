Man Held In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer For Spying For Pakistan
Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:39 AM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan CID Intelligence on Thursday arrested a person said to be spying for ISI from Jaisalmer, officials said. Khan was allegedly sending confidential information related to the Indian Army to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI in exchange for money.
According to Inspector General of Police, CID (Security), Dr Vishnukant, the state's intelligence wing had been closely monitoring suspicious activities in border districts. Hanif Khan, son of Mir Khan (47) and a resident of Basanpir Juni, Sadar police station, was living in Bahal, PTM, Mohangarh, Jaisalmer. This marks the fourth espionage arrest from Jaisalmer in 2025.
Investigations revealed that he was in regular contact with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms. Being a local resident of Bahla village, close to the India-Pakistan international border, Khan had easy access to sensitive military areas such as Mohangarh and Ghadsana.
During questioning, it was discovered that he had information about important military installations and troop movements. Officials confirmed that even during Operation Sindoor, Khan was passing on details of troop deployments to the ISI.
His mobile phone analysis and questioning at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur revealed that he was receiving money for providing strategic military information to Pakistan. After gathering concrete evidence, CID Intelligence booked Hanif Khan under the State Secrets Act, 1923, and formally arrested him on Thursday, September 25.
