Man Held For Killing Four Family Members in Karnataka's Kodagu

Kodagu: Kodagu District Police on Saturday arrested a person in connection with the murder of four persons of the same family at their home in Ponnampet taluk of the district. The arrest comes within six hours of the registration of the case.

On Friday at around 1.30 pm, four people were brutally murdered in a lonely house in the Balangadu area of ​​Begur village under the jurisdiction of Ponnampet Police Station. Upon receiving information about the brutality, the police, along with a team of crime scene investigators, visited the spot to gather information about the crime.

Later, a case was registered at the Ponnampet Police Station based on the information provided by the complainant. Subsequently, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of Virajpet DSP to nab the accused who was at large.

The deceased have been identified as Nagi (32), her seven-year-old daughter Cauvery, and Nagi's parents, Kariya (75) and Gauri (70). Police zoomed in on Girish, the third husband of Nagri, as the prime suspect, as it was believed that he committed the crime, suspecting Nagri of having an affair with his second husband, Subramani. He stabbed the victims with a sword on Thursday night and fled the spot.

Girish, the acccsued, was held from a place in Kerala. (ETV Bharat)

The incident came to light when the coworkers of Nagi and Girish from a coffee estate went looking for them after they failed to report for work. Nagi, Girish, and their daughter had been staying at Kariya's house, police said.

"The accused was arrested by a special investigation team from Thalapuzha in Kerala within six hours of the case being registered," Kodagu DSP said in a statement.