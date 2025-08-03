ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Held At Mumbai Airport With Marijuana Worth Rs 14.73 Crore Concealed In 'Diplomatic' Cargo

Mumbai: Mumbai Customs on Sunday arrested a traveller at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle 15 kg of hydroponic weed with an estimated value of Rs 14.73 crore, officials said.

The contraband was concealed in a packet labelled as "Diplomatic Pouch of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)", officials said. The traveller had landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok, an official said.

"During the examination of his baggage, Customs officers recovered 14.738 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 14.738 crore," he said, adding that the accused was trying to smuggle the contraband by falsely declaring the consignment as confidential diplomatic cargo linked to national security.

The contraband was concealed inside envelopes bearing purported Ministry of External Affairs markings and sealed with official MEA tape, he said, adding that the trolley bag also contained copies of various UNODC and fake "top secret mission" reports. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.