Man Held After Scaling Parliament Wall In Early Morning Security Breach

Security Personnel caught a man who entered Parliament premises by climbing a tree and scaling the boundary wall on Friday morning.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST

New Delhi: In a security breach, a man scaled a wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was caught by security personnel and handed over to police, official sources said. Sources said the incident took place around 6.30 am when the man, who is yet to be identified, entered Parliament premises by climbing a tree and scaling the boundary wall.

Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, are questioning the man. A police source said the man used the tree to gain access to the complex before being detained. "He has since been handed over to the Delhi Police for further interrogation. IB and Special Cell officers are questioning him to determine his motive," said the source.

The incident revived memories of the December 13, 2023, breach when two men climbed into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke canisters, while two others carried out a similar act outside. It coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, raising serious security questions.

