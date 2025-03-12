Man From Odisha Ends Life While Undergoing Treatment At Coimbatore Hospital

Coimbatore: A 35-year-old person undergoing treatment at a government hospital after being bitten by a stray dog in Coimbatore ended his life on Wednesday. A case has been registered by the Bandhaiya Salai Police, followed by the launch of the investigation.

The deceased, Ram Chander of Odisha, was working at a private firm in Comibatore. Following a dog bite on March 11, he turned up at the hospital around 11 am for treatment. Since he was seriously ill, doctors admitted him to the special care unit. However, he started wandering in the hospital at 2.30 am on March 12 and suddenly ended his life. The police rushed to the spot and dispatched the body for an autopsy.

"The deceased, Ram Shankar, came to the hospital for treatment for a dog bite. He was diagnosed with severe rabies. Due to this, he was admitted to a separate unit. During treatment, he suddenly tried to attack everyone, forcing the medical staff to leave the room. After which he took his own life. He was accompanied to the hospital by his colleague, and it was not confirmed whether he was bitten by a dog. Only the symptom of rabies was observed in him. During admission, we could not comprehend his words as he was speaking in Hindi," Nirmala, the hospital super, said.

"A dog bite victim should never self medicate and immediately get innoculated from the nearest government hospital. Usually, the symptoms of rabies appear four to five weeks after dogbite," she added.

