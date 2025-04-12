ETV Bharat / bharat

Man From Assam Kills Wife, Three-year-old Son In Ayodhya

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shahjahan hit his wife several times on the head and face with a stick and strangled his son, Shahadkar, to death.

The bodies are being taken for autopsy.
The bodies are being taken for autopsy. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ayodhya: A man killed his wife and three-year-old son in the slums behind Shivnagar Colony under the Devkali Police Station of Kotwali Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday and fled the spot, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, and two teams have been deployed for a manhunt to nab the accused, they added.

SSP Rajkaran Nayyar said Shahjahan Khandkar, a resident of the Barbata district of Assam, killed his wife, Neshia Begum, and son, Sahadkar Khedkar, in the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday. The gruesome incident was reported on Saturday morning when his elder son, Nebutullah, returned home to discover his mother and younger brother were lying on the ground.

"On Saturday morning, information was received about the murder of a woman and her three-year-old son. Some facts have also been found from the crime scene, based on which the husband's involvement in the murder is coming to the fore. He is absconding from the spot, but two teams have been deployed for his arrest. The accused will be arrested soon," Nayyar said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shahjahan hit his wife several times on the head and face with a stick, due to which she died. Afterwards, he strangled Shahadkar to death.

Police said Nebutullah went to sleep in a neighbor's house on Friday night. He said his parents were having a verbal spat over something."We work as scrap collectors," he added.

Upon receiving information, city SP Madhuban Singh, CO Shailendra Singh and head constable Ashwini Pandey reached the spot to investigate the crime scene. Though the murder weapon has not been found there.

Also Read:

  1. Sitapur Journalist Murder Case: Accused Priest Confesses To Crime
  2. Durg Police Intensifies Probe In Rape-Murder Of Minor; DNA Samples Of 5 Relatives Sent For Testing

Ayodhya: A man killed his wife and three-year-old son in the slums behind Shivnagar Colony under the Devkali Police Station of Kotwali Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday and fled the spot, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, and two teams have been deployed for a manhunt to nab the accused, they added.

SSP Rajkaran Nayyar said Shahjahan Khandkar, a resident of the Barbata district of Assam, killed his wife, Neshia Begum, and son, Sahadkar Khedkar, in the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday. The gruesome incident was reported on Saturday morning when his elder son, Nebutullah, returned home to discover his mother and younger brother were lying on the ground.

"On Saturday morning, information was received about the murder of a woman and her three-year-old son. Some facts have also been found from the crime scene, based on which the husband's involvement in the murder is coming to the fore. He is absconding from the spot, but two teams have been deployed for his arrest. The accused will be arrested soon," Nayyar said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shahjahan hit his wife several times on the head and face with a stick, due to which she died. Afterwards, he strangled Shahadkar to death.

Police said Nebutullah went to sleep in a neighbor's house on Friday night. He said his parents were having a verbal spat over something."We work as scrap collectors," he added.

Upon receiving information, city SP Madhuban Singh, CO Shailendra Singh and head constable Ashwini Pandey reached the spot to investigate the crime scene. Though the murder weapon has not been found there.

Also Read:

  1. Sitapur Journalist Murder Case: Accused Priest Confesses To Crime
  2. Durg Police Intensifies Probe In Rape-Murder Of Minor; DNA Samples Of 5 Relatives Sent For Testing

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AYODHYA DOUBLE MURDER CASEAYODHYA SSPDEVKALI POLICE STATIONAYODHYA SPMAN KILLS WIFE SON IN AYODHYA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.