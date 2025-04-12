Man From Assam Kills Wife, Three-year-old Son In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A man killed his wife and three-year-old son in the slums behind Shivnagar Colony under the Devkali Police Station of Kotwali Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday and fled the spot, police said.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, and two teams have been deployed for a manhunt to nab the accused, they added.
SSP Rajkaran Nayyar said Shahjahan Khandkar, a resident of the Barbata district of Assam, killed his wife, Neshia Begum, and son, Sahadkar Khedkar, in the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday. The gruesome incident was reported on Saturday morning when his elder son, Nebutullah, returned home to discover his mother and younger brother were lying on the ground.
"On Saturday morning, information was received about the murder of a woman and her three-year-old son. Some facts have also been found from the crime scene, based on which the husband's involvement in the murder is coming to the fore. He is absconding from the spot, but two teams have been deployed for his arrest. The accused will be arrested soon," Nayyar said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Shahjahan hit his wife several times on the head and face with a stick, due to which she died. Afterwards, he strangled Shahadkar to death.
Police said Nebutullah went to sleep in a neighbor's house on Friday night. He said his parents were having a verbal spat over something."We work as scrap collectors," he added.
Upon receiving information, city SP Madhuban Singh, CO Shailendra Singh and head constable Ashwini Pandey reached the spot to investigate the crime scene. Though the murder weapon has not been found there.
